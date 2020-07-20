CIF postpones prep fall sports season to December or January

Sports

Imperial County, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This year high schools will look a little different. California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday the season will be delayed until either December or January 2021.

The news comes after a surge in coronavirus cases in California has led to most public and private schools beginning the academic year online.

The new schedule presents an opportunity for prep athletes in California to have a short season.

New CIF sports calendar. Sections have the option to decide when to start the season and how long. pic.twitter.com/45PvLdqIpt — Jasmine Arenas (@jasminearenastv) July 20, 2020

If conditions improve, it would lead to schools using the fall as if it were summertime, with seven-on-seven passing tournaments, basketball games, baseball games, and all-comers track meet before the official start in January.