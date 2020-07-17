Resilient amidst uncertainty

Sports

Holtville volleyball ready to come back whenever the season begins.

If a single word can describe the Holtville volleyball program, it would be perseverance.

In August of last year, an automobile accident involving the Lady Vikings team bus caused a number of the student athletes to sustain injuries; forcing some of them to be hospitalized temporarily.

That team would go on to win the CIF-San Diego Section Division 4 title and make an appearance in the CIF state tournament.

Fast forward 9 months into the future, and all these accomplishments seem to be a distant memory.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has grinded most sports to a halt; especially at the local level.

Roughly weeks away from Fall prep sports starting up on any given year, the pandemic has left many asking the question of when it will be safe to start again.

The CIF-San Diego Section is expected to make an announcement this coming Monday about what that future might be, but Holtville Head Volleyball Coach Chelsey Strahm believe it will be January of next year at the soonest.

Stressing the required minimal time of team practices being 2 to 3 weeks before the start of a potential season, the daily high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases suggest a long wait.

Earlier today, all California schools are mandated to have online only classes, which points the potential January 2021 Fall sports opening.

Regardless of when the season starts, Strahm has made it her mission to stay positive with her student athletes and use the online communication avenues to prepare them the best she can.

Those efforts are getting the response she expects.

"I think that I have a great group of girls who are eager to get back out there. I know a lot of coaches might say that, but I truly believe that about the group I have coming back. But, I think it's kind of similar to the accident that our team was in last year and we thought that might make a major impact on how the rest of our season went, and it didn't. We kind of went the opposite direction and had a great season. So, I'm hopeful that despite everything that we're facing and all this downtime, I really believe that our group will come back strong."