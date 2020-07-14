A 61-year-old man holds trademarks to potential Redskins names

Sports

One fan has beaten the Washington NFL franchise to the punch when it comes to picking the team's new name.

61-year-old Philip Martin McCauley has already trademarked at least six potential names.

They include the "Pigskins", "Monuments," "Redtails", "Veterans", "Red wolves" and "Warriors."

But McCauley says he's not in it for the money.

He says he offered the team those names for free earlier this month, but he hasn't heard back yet.

On Monday, the franchise dropped the name "Redskins," which has been criticized as offensive to Native Americans.

Mccauley says his favorite new name is the Washington Pandas, but that choice is considered far-fetched.