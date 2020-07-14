13 On Your Side Sports: New potential NFL helmet and more
The NFL has unveiled a new prototype mouth shield designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Players are set to start testing it this week.
The Oakley-branded shield is placed behind the face mask.
It has off-set vents and a filter lined up directly in front of the mouth.
This is combined with a visor, more detailed drawings show the entire face area being covered.
The league and the players union haven't yet finalized health and safety protocols for the season.
