Thankfully moving forward

Yuma Catholic's Edgar Gutierrez excited about collegiate opportunity.

Yuma Catholic boys soccer came close to clinching another state title back in February, and one of the key players on that team was midfielder and defender Edgar Gutierrez.

Only weeks before the start of the current pandemic, Gutierrez finished out his senior season with the Shamrocks with 19 goals, 7 assists and 129 steals; finishing 2nd overall in the team on all of those categories.

His breakout season got the attention of Benedictine Mesa University out of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Before graduating from Yuma Catholic back in late May, Gutierrez signed his letter of intent with the Redhawks; along with long-time friends and YC teammates Anthony Bazua and Michael Johnson.

"I'm just excited for this new opportunity that's come up. And I'm very thankful for my friends and family being supportive for this next chapter in my life."

Gutierrez admits that Benedictine (located in the Phoenix area) appealed to him because of it's smaller size, comfortable environment and it's coaching staff; what ultimately sold him on going was the opportunity to remain teammates with both Bazua and Johnson.

"I feel like it's going to be an easier transition moving with 2 of my friends, instead of going alone and trying to make friends. It's a good opportunity for me and my friends to go into this next level and I fell like there's going to be great opportunities coming down the rad for that. And not a lot of people get to do it. So, we are going to Benedictine and hopefully we can go and achieve something higher."

Gutierrez remains undecided on his major, but plans on continuing to improve on his athleticism in order to try to get more playing time as an incoming freshman.