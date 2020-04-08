Challenge of the offseason

Sports

AWC men's basketball coach assesses recruiting due to the Coronavirus.

Arizona Western College men's basketball ended it's season run in the Region 1 Final on March 2nd.

10 days later, the school made the decision to hold all of it's classes online and enact further measures for the sake of social distancing within the start of the recent wave of precautions taken to counteract the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Fast forward to present day, all the Spring sports programs are officially shut down for the rest of the school year with further effects on the offseason activities with the Matadors other sports programs; including men's basketball.

News 11 sports caught up with men's head basketball coach Charles Harral, who was quick to point out that his offseason challenges are evident in the area of recruiting.

The Coronavirus has essentially taken away any college's ability to have any "face to face" meetings with recruits, forcing Harral and his assistant coaches to rely heavily on player game footage online.

What's even more challenging for Harral, is that he has 10 player spots to fill for next season with the departure of 9 sophomores and a key freshman in Jaylen Townsell.

But, in Harral's mind, the recent changes pale in comparison to the overall situation as a whole:

"I think in all this, we found out that there are a lot worse things going on in the world than missing the NCAA Tournament, or missing softball and baseball. We just have to hope that all those people that are in this situation, tough situations; businesses or jobs get back to their normal life and then hopefully sports will kind of help them rebound once that time comes."