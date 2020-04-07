MLB potentially to return in May

Sports

The MLB is pushing back expectations after a report said it could be eyeing a return date in May.

The initial report from ESPN said the leagues could have all teams play games in stadiums in the Phoenix area.

The league released a statement saying the following:

“MLB has been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so…while we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan."



