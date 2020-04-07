BUHS Athletic Director reacts

Sports

Billy Brewer responds to CIF-SD Section decision to close down prep sports for the rest of the school year.

3 days after CIF-SD Section Commissioner Jerry Schniepp sent out an open letter to the San Diego and Imperial Valley sports programs (as well as student athletes), cancelling Spring sports for the rest of the school year; the decision turned official on Monday.

Even though the organization had previously worked on potential plans to put together condensed seasons and playoffs, growing numbers of Coronavirus cases in California prompted the ultimate decision to cancel the season.

News 11 Sports reached out to Brawley Union High School Athletic Director Bill Brewer, who supported the decision on the merit of the overall safety of everyone in the community.

“If we’ve learned anything from this is that we show the humanity side of us that we treat people right. And again, we love to be competitive here in Brawley, but at the end of the day we want to see people well and to be able to come out and enjoy ball games; grandmas, grandpas, moms, dads, kids, little kids. And I look forward to that day returning, as I do these kids returning back to this high school.”

As for the future of the upcoming Fall sports season in wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic (especially for football), Brewer is hopeful athletics will return by sometime in the Summer to prep for Fall sports.

Even though, Brewer stated that it wouldn't be up to him; there's talk of the football season either starting on time or a couple of weeks later, for player safety reasons.

But, Brewer warns that all athletic programs and communities as a whole need to constantly guard against the Coronavirus going forward.