Still teeing off

Sports

Golf still being played at some local venues, despite Coronavirus Pandemic.

One of our local sports isn't completely effected by the Coronavirus.

At least to some degree, the sport of golf is still being played in parts of the Desert Southwest.

Among the Yuma area golf courses still open, Mesa Del Sol is keeping the guidelines recently passed down by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in regards to the safety measures any golfer is required to take every time they hit the links.

News 11 Sports caught up with Mesa Del Sol Director of Golf Paul White, who explains why he believes this sport is still safe to play, despite the growing Coronavirus concerns:

“If someone is very particular about not having contact with anything, it’s a great thing to do. You can walk. And if you played golf walking, you’re the only one that’s handling your golf clubs and you don’t have to touch anything on the golf course. So, you are out in open space, you’re exercising and you can avoid all contact if you wish to do so.”

Among Mesa Del Sol's golf practices that are in place; social distancing and personal sanitation directives.

In Thursday night's Arizona town hall on the Coronavirus, concerns were raised about the increased number of golfers going to courses, potentially putting to risk the current social distancing guidelines.