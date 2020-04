Sports

Grand event shut down due to the Coronavirus

The grandaddy of the grand slam tennis events has become the latest casualty of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The announcement of the cancellation of Wimbledon was made on the event's official website on Wednesday.

This is the 1st time the All-England Club has been cancelled since World War 2.

Wimbledon is also the 1st major tennis championship tournament to be cancelled in 2020.