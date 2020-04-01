Positive outlook

Sports

Yuma Catholic's athletic director believes local sports can weather the Coronavirus storm.

Like every other sports program on any level across the world and in our own backyard, the near and longterm future of Yuma Catholic athletics is in question due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Just when the Spring sports programs were beginning to get off the ground; the pandemic causes swift reaction of school, activities and sports postponements that turned into complete cancellations in a matter of less than 2 weeks.

News 11 Sports reached out to Shamrocks Athletic Director Louie Pisano about the current state of YC's overall program; in light of the recently rapidly developing events.

"You never know how much you miss athletics and sports until they take it away from us. And everyone is going through a cold turkey right now. We're not used to this."

One of the main concerns Pisano shared was the season the Senior class will lose because of the Arizona Interscholastic Association's decision to close all sports down through the end of the current school year.

On top of this group never getting this time back, some are in jeopardy of losing a chance at a scholarship to the next level.

But, despite the uncertainties for the upcoming Fall season, Pisano is choosing to be optimistic.

"I'm trying to think positive. I'm hoping that within the next month or 2 that we can have this all cleared up and hopefully we can get back to normal or somewhat normalcy. But, I just don't think that far ahead of thinking negative. I'm just trying to think positive and hopefully we'll weather the storm and things will work out."