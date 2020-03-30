Sports

The AIA halts all Arizona Spring sports for the rest of the school year.

On the heels of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's order to extend all state school cancellations to the end of the school year, the Arizona Interscholastic Association has followed suit with all high school sports statewide.

The decision stems from the heavy concerns related to the rapidly growing Coronavirus Pandemic.

News 11 Sports caught up with Antelope Union High School Athletic Director Rocky Jaime, who expressed his support for the decision:

"We were all kind of holding out that it wasn't going to come down, but you know, we kind of expected it to happen. In reality, it's probably for the best. I feel for the Seniors and for all the students, but it's something that had to happen for their health and for the better of everybody."

The cancellations also could have a ripple effect on the Fall sports landscape, as Jaime pointed out that schedules for that period of time are usually set before the end of the school year.

If the Coronavirus Pandemic doesn't become stable or dramatically reduced by the weeks leading to the start of the next school year come July and August, further cancellations might also become a reality:

"The potential is there. We've already cancelled Spring football and I guess all over the state Spring football is cancelled. You can count on no 7-on-7's type of football this Spring. So, in that way it's impacting football already that team's are going to be a little less prepared. Right now, they haven't said anything about impacting the Fall season sports. But, it's potentially there. It could happen."