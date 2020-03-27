Cautious optimism

Sports

Antelope's baseball coach gives his Coronavirus perspective.

The 1st year of the Ramon Martinez era of Antelope baseball hasn't got much traction since the Rams tied rival San Pasqual back on March 9th.

The worldwide spread of the Coronavirus led Arizona's governor to order the temporary closure of schools statewide until April 10th; and that might even be extended further.

Even then, among all other school sports programs, Antelope baseball is waiting to see how the developing situation unfolds.

The question lingers; will there still be any season left to play before the end of the regular school year?

Martinez explains to News 11 Sports that the kids in his program are in limbo, not really knowing what to do. Hopeful that they can get out and play again soon, but at the same time concerned that they won't.

For the 1st year coach, it's a teaching opportunity for his student athletes that goes beyond the game of baseball with one key lesson to be learned:

"Don't take anything for granted, that's one thing. Make the best of what you can. This is a prime example for next year. 'Hey guys, you don't know when this might be your last one. So, regardless if you are a Freshman (or) Senior, we should play like it's our last one.' So, that's one thing that I'm walking away with as an experience for next year hopefully. We can come back and make something out of this experience."