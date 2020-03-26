Remembering Bryce

Sports

Former AWC football coach Tom Minnick reflects on the life of Bryce Beekman.

Bryce Beekman in 2018

The Arizona Western College Athletics family mourns the loss of one of it's own, after the passing of Bryce Beekman.

He was found dead in his Pullman, Washington residence on Wednesday for reasons still yet unknown; though police have not found signs of foul play or suicide.

News 11 Sports reached out to Beekman's former AWC head coach and mentor, Tom Minnick; who currently is the head coach of the Garden City Community College football team in Kansas.

Minnick had coached Beekman for the final two seasons that the Matador football program existed, before the program was forced to close down in 2018.

During that period of time, Beekman formed a strong bond with Minnick and his family and also gave a huge impression on his coach.

"He loved football. He always had a positive attitude on things. He was always trying to lift his teammates up; no matter if they were starting or if they were scout team kids. He always had positive things to say. He was never negative about anything and you really don't find too many people like that around these days."

Under Minnick, Beekman developed quickly into one of the best junior college football players in the country; with some recruiting experts having him ranked as high as 4th overall.

Beekman's leadership and elite athleticism in the Matador's secondary, was pivotal in AWC making the national title game.

Above all, Minnick says the 22-year old's greatest legacy are the lives he's touched:

"Little did he know, yeah, he affected a lot of people."