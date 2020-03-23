AWC baseball reflects

Sports

Matadors head coach Drew Keehn gives his Coronavirus perspective.

Close to 2 weeks ago, Arizona Western College baseball had finished a road doubleheader split at Gateway.

Little did the Matadors know then, it would be the final time they would be in uniform for the rest of the season.

Coronavirus concerns have spilled all over the nation's (and even the global) sports landscape and into the Desert Southwest.

Last week, the NCAA, NJCAA and CCCAA have all officially shut down all their respective Spring sports seasons; which has effected Matador Athletics, among many other local sports entities.

News 11 Sports caught up with Mats head coach Drew Keehn, who gives his reflection of the season's closure and how he plans to move forward:

"There was no abrupt end, but you can kind of see the end coming based on what happened with major sports; in NCAA baseball and softball and all that sort of stuff. You were just waiting for the hammer to kind of fall and so for me personally, it's kind of like that. It was kind of like getting released from minor league baseball. It just stops. And you kind of have to gather your thoughts and find a direction to go."

Keehn is hopeful that normalcy could return by the fall season, but in the meantime will focus on his online teaching duties and family time.