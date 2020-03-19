Nick Foles traded to Chicago

Sports

Former U of A quarterback moves on to his 5th NFL team.

Courtesy of Bleacher Report

Nick Foles has accomplished more as a quarterback than most people can dream of doing.

He started for the Arizona Wildcats for 3 seasons before transitioning as a "journeyman quarterback" in the NFL, going on to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in 2018.

To put the cherry on top of all of that, he won the Super Bowl MVP award for his performance in the biggest game of his life.

Since then, Saint Nick's professional journey has taken a couple of big twists.

Just a year ago, Foles got his chance to be a franchise quarterback as he signed a lucrative 4 year, 91 million dollar deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars; with 50 million guaranteed.

But that dream wouldn't last long, as he suffered a broken collarbone injury in the opening week of the 2019 season.

Foles came back later in the season only to be benched by "then rookie" Gardner Minshew.

Earlier today, the Jaguars would part ways with Foles; trading him to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory 4th round pick.

The Arizona grad will now have the challenge of competing with Mitch Trubisky for the Bears starting quarterback position for the upcoming fall season.

In his 8 years in the NFL, Saint Nick has a completion percent of more than 61 percent, more than 11 thousand yards passing, 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.