Cardinals making big offseason moves

Sports

Arizona shoring up it's roster using free agency and a big trade.

Courtesy: azcardinals.com

Even though the Coronavirus has virtually stopped all sports across the country in their tracks, it isn't stopping the Arizona Cardinals from making aggressive offseason moves.

This week, the Red Birds made 3 big moves that might leave fans with a lot of excitement for the upcoming season; if the current pandemic is put to an end.

1st, in a trade that not a lot of people saw coming, the Cards acquired star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from Houston and a 4th round draft pick in exchange for running back David Johnson and a 2nd round selection.

Besides future hall of famer Larry Fitzgerald, quarterback Kyler Murray will have another "lights out" target to go to in the Card's wide receiving corp.

The bird gang also addressed a couple of positions of need in free agency to shore up their defensive front 7.

The Cards signed former Buffalo defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to a 3-year deal worth 30 million dollars and former Detroit outside linebacker Devon Kennard for a 3-year contract worth 20 million.

Many media prognosticators believe this will open the Cardinals up to potentially pick an offensive lineman with the 8th overall pick in the upcoming draft.