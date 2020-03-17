Coronavirus ripple effect continues

Sports

Imperial Valley schools sports programs suspended through Mid April.

The Imperial Valley schools closed their doors starting on Tuesday and going through April 20th in an area wide effort to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

In conjunction with this, all extra-curricular and sports events (or activities) have been cancelled for this duration of time.

According to the Imperial Unified School District website, the Valley has no confirmed cases of any student or staff member being infected with the virus.

News 11 Sports spoke with Central Union High School District Supervisor Ward Andrus, who expressed that among those impacted by this decision are the areas student athletes and coaches.

He is also holding out optimism that there could be a condensed season in the works that would potentially start in late April.

"Some of the challenges right away do have to do mainly with our coaches and our student athletes. They don't get to participate and play because we've had to cancel those games because of the school closures. We're hopeful that if we can return back in April and May, we can put together a little mini season, little tournaments or something so they can get some experience that way."