Spring sports cancelled for AWC

Sports

Coronavirus concerns cause the season shutdown.

Less than a week after Arizona Western College Athletics made the decision to delay both the softball and baseball seasons until early April; new developments over the weekend caused more drastic measures.

After the Centers for Disease Control announced the recommendation to cancel any event that has more than 50 people, due to ongoing concerns over the Coronavirus; the NJCAA has announced the cancellation of all it's Spring sports and the Winter championships.

AWC (as part of the NJCAA) has aligned itself with the decision.

The NJCAA's decision also aligns with the NCAA, and will halt and recruiting efforts until April 15th.

AWC Associate Athletic Director and Sports Information Director, Tim Slack explains further why the decision was made and how it can benefit some of the current student athletes:

"I thing ultimately, they made the best decision that they could and the silver lining in it is that for Spring sports athletes, they are not going to be charged a year of eligibility. And so I think that will hopefully allow them to get those opportunities that everyone was so fearful of them missing. But, ultimately health and safety wins out."