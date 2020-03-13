Sports suspension ripple effect continues

Sports

AWC & IVC halt Spring sports programs amidst Coronavirus concerns.

Since the NBA announced the cancellation of the rest of it's season earlier this week, a chain reaction of league play suspension in other sports across the country have occurred practically overnight; because of growing Coronavirus concerns.

It didn't take long for the ripple effect to reach the Desert Southwest, as the Yuma Union High School District announced the indefinite suspension of all it's sports activities.

Now, the areas 2 junior colleges are also taking action.

Following the National Junior College Athletic Association's mandate to temporarily stop all Spring sports activities, Arizona Western College has suspended it's baseball and softball programs.

The NJCAA is leaving open the possibility of reconvening it's Spring sports activities on April 3rd.

Meanwhile, Imperial Valley College is also closing down it's baseball and softball programs; in wake of the decision passed down by the California Community College Athletic Association to indefinitely suspend all these types of sports contests.

Earlier tonight, the IVC board also went a step further and suspended all classes on campus; but online classes are scheduled to continue.

This equates to the mandatory stoppage of all team practices on campus; which is effective starting Monday, March 16th.