Music lovers dive to new depths for underwater concert
BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (KYMA, KECY) - Divers in the Florida Keys recently took their partying to new depths.
The Keys hosted a submerged music festival over the weekend. The four-hour concert was conducted completely underwater.
The playlist included nothing but ocean-themed songs like "Under the Sea" from "The Little Mermaid, and Jimmy Buffet's "Fins." Guitar-toting mermaids performed to the music.
For obvious reasons, masks were not only required, but absolutely necessary for anyone wanting to watch the show in person.
