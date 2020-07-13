Music lovers dive to new depths for underwater concert

Just For Fun

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (KYMA, KECY) - Divers in the Florida Keys recently took their partying to new depths.

The Keys hosted a submerged music festival over the weekend. The four-hour concert was conducted completely underwater.

The playlist included nothing but ocean-themed songs like "Under the Sea" from "The Little Mermaid, and Jimmy Buffet's "Fins." Guitar-toting mermaids performed to the music.

For obvious reasons, masks were not only required, but absolutely necessary for anyone wanting to watch the show in person.