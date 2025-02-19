Tickets on sale for Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KYMA, KECY) - Tickets are on sale now for a Universal Studio's new year-round attraction in Las Vegas for horror film buffs.

According to a press release obtained by KYMA, guests will have the opportunity to visit Universal Horror Unleashed, set to open on August 14 of this year.

Once inside, the press release says guests will encounter "unimaginable monstrous creatures lurking around every corner, from vampires to a supernatural collection of unsettling dolls, as they brave their way through four themed immersive areas featuring bloodcurdling original stories by the masterminds of horror at Universal."

The press release says guests will enter four of the following haunted houses:

Universal Monsters: Guests will encounter legendary monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolf Man and more.

Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer: Guests will relive "every chilling demonic possession."

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Guests will attempt to "escape Leatherface and his deranged family."

Scarecrow: The Reaping: "An original story that will take guests to a desiccated farmland filled with horrifying scarecrows bent on revenge."

The press release also says there will be food and beverages, a retail location and more.

If you want to purchase a ticket, click here. For a look at Universal Horror Unleashed, click here, and for more details about the attraction, click here.