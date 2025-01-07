A preview into the “Hollywood Squares” revival

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - This Thursday night, award-winning actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore takes her place as the famed center square on the classic game show "Hollywood Squares."

Hosted by CBS Morning's Nate Burleson, the show features a variety of celebrity guests who will help contestants win money and prizes in this hilarious twist on tic-tac-toe.

The rules of the game are as follows: Once a question is asked to a celeb, it's up to the contestant to decide if the answer is right or if they're bluffing. The contestant with the most money will then advance to the bonus round for a shot of $25,000.

According to Barrymore, who will be the center square, there will be a secret square where if the contestant picks the secret square and wins it, they receive a prize.

"If you like trivia and you really want to laugh and you want to watch people who are truly having a party, this is the show for you," Barrymore shared.

"Hollywood Squares" premieres Thursday, January 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, and will move to Wednesdays, beginning January 29 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT as part of CBS Game Night.