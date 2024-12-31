Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reach divorce settlement

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a divorce settlement after an eight-year separation.

The pair have engaged in the years-long fight over custody of their children, dividing assets and the sale of their French winery.

On Monday, Angelina Jolie's legal team said the actress is ready to move on. Representatives for Pitt declined to confirm or comment on the development.

Jolie and Pitt met on the movie set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2005 and got married in 2014.

They share three biological children, including twins, and another three adopted children.

All of the children are now legal adults except the twins, who are 16-years-old.