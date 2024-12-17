Akbar Gbajabiamila reflects on co-hosting “The Talk”

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Akbar Gbajabiamila held back the tears after a look back on his time on "The Talk" since joining at the start of season 12 on Tuesday.

"I actually have my high school teacher here, who kind of helped jumpstart it, she didn't know it at the time. You know, I talk a lot. And so she needed to kind of get me into the right direction, she said, you should try our debate team. I was like, I'm an athlete I don't do that. And so she kind of wore on me and I eventually did it, but that kind of started up the process, for that I thank you. And she was there for my very first day." Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-host, "The Talk"

He adds, "I think the way we are kind of, we're all so different. It reminds me of the some of the teams I did play on. The best teams are the teams that have no egos and that work together."

The retrospectives are part of the show's farewell, where all week long, the hosts of the daytime talk show share their favorite moments, with Natalie Morales sharing hers on Monday.

"The Talk" is airing weekdays on CBS at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time.