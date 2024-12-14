Cast of “Dexter: Original Sin” talk about prequel

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One of America's favorite serial killers is coming back to tv screens everywhere.

"Dexter: Original Sin" takes a look at a younger version of murderer Dexter Morgan in a prequel to the Emmy-nominated series "Dexter."

Patrick Gibson stars as a young Dexter Morgan as the prequel follows him as he transitions from student into avenging murder, all while learning to manage his bloodthirsty urges.

When asked how he gets into the mindset of a serial killer and how he prepares for that, Gibson said, "I had to keep reminding myself like when I was acting opposite these guys and like, you know, dad would be really disappointed to me and Molly was so great and I like look into her eyes and started to feel really bad. And then I was like, Nope, that is not me. I do not feel anything."

Christian Slater, who stars as Harry Morgan, Dexter's father, who guides him into adopting a code designed to kill only those who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting caught by law enforcement.

"In the original show, Harry was kind of portrayed through Dexter's point of view, you know, his imagination...so this is actually Harry being who he is," Slater shared.

The cast of Dexter, past and present, stepped out on the black carpet in New York to talk about their love for the original show and their love for each other.

"I'm a very lucky girl. Starting at the top with Christian and Patrick, my two childhood crushes," said Sarah Michelle Gellar, who plays Tanya Martin, the head of forensics at Miami Metro Police and Dexter's boss. "I mean I had watched it religiously. I even read a lot of the book series. I was fascinated by the world."

The stars teased that there will be many nods to the original fan favorite show.

"There's so many Easter eggs," said Christina Milian, who stars as Detective Maria LaGuerta.

"This show is a basket of Easter eggs on this show," said Reno Wilson, who plays Detective Bobby Watt.

"Yeah. I'm pretty sure the Easter bunny came by every episode like that," Milian joked.

Safe to say, fans will be dying to see what's to come.

"Dexter: Original Sin" premiered Friday, December 13 on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan ahead of its on-air debut on Sunday, December 15.