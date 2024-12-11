CBS to air “Blue Bloods” series finale this week

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - This Friday night, after 14 years and 293 episodes, the Reagans will share their final family dinner on the series finale of Blue Bloods.

The cast reflects on their time on the show and what made it so special:

"When I signed on to do Blue Bloods, I wanted to be part of this family, work with great actors and a great script. Because we had all of those ingredients, I thought, Yeah, this is going to be a successful show," said Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan on the show.

"We've been on the air for 14 years, so I'm not sure anybody really could have called that," said Bridget Moynahan, who plays Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Erin Reagan on the show.

"What is so special to me is the relationships you form, and that's a wonderful tribute to the ensemble we had," said Tom Selleck, who plays New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the show.

"People can relate to Blue Bloods because they see all of our characters as just real, genuine human beings. And yes, there's always a little bit of drama, but they hold their truths to their traditions and the family dinner, and they always make up," said Marisa Ramirez, who plays Detective Maria Baez on the show.

"People always say to you, 'I love the family dinner,'" said Len Cariou, who plays Retired Police Commissioner Henry Reagan on the show.

"It's the soul of the show. It's the heartbeat of the show. Is this family," said Vanessa Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan on the show.

"We have an episode that wraps up and, you know, some closure between the audience and these characters that people have grown to love and tune in for every Friday night," said Will Estes, who plays Sgt. Jameson "Jamie" Reagan on the show.

"I have so many great memories filming that I'll cherish them forever," Wahlberg expressed.

According to CBS, Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos will guest star on the series finale.

The series finale of "Blue Bloods" airs Friday, December 13 at 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.