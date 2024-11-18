USPS announces that Betty White will be highlighted in their 2025 stamp collection

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) plans to posthumously highlight actress Betty White with a stamp in its 2025 collection.

According to an announcement made on Friday, the image of the late "Golden Girls" actor is among several new stamps that will be featured next year.

The 2025 collection will include history, natural beauty and pop culture icons.

The stamp's digital illustration is inspired by a 2010 photograph of White and depicts the performer smiling against a purple backdrop. However, the Postal Service said that additional stamps will soon be announced and the designs could change.

White died in December 2021 after suffering a stroke at the age of 99.

The 2025 USPS Stamp Collection features several lines which includes the Black Heritage series, a nature series and a love stamp celebrating "the universal experience of love."