“The Young and the Restless” makes history by airing 13,000th episode

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On Wednesday, America's top-rated daytime drama, "The Young and the Restless" makes history, airing its 13,000 episode.

The show is the longest-running scripted series in CBS history. It follows the prominent Abbott and Newman families of Genoa City through their highs and lows, successes and failures, multiple marriages and complicated relationships.

The soap debuted in 1973 as a half-hour broadcast. In 1980, it expanded to an hour, bringing the total number of television hours it's been on the air to 12,113 or for 504 continuous days. Broken down, that's one year, four months and 19 days, 24/7.

"I like to say 'a binge watcher's dream.' That's more television hours than all of the "Law and Orders," "NCIS," "Gunsmoke," "Lassie," "Criminal Minds," all the "CSIs," "Dallas," "Knot's Landing," "Murder She Wrote," "Two and a Half Men" and "Blue Bloods" combined," said Peter Bergman, who plays Jack Abbott.

"Blessed and fortunate that we continue to be such a success, so it's thrilling...I've been here 45 years. That's what happens: time passes and I'm still having as much fun as I did on the first day," said Melody Thomas Scott, who plays Nikki Newman.

"The Young and the Restless," airing at 11:00am on CBS, Channel 13, is airing special episodes all this week. In addition to CBS, the show can be streamed anytime on Parmount+.

The other CBS daytime drama, "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been on the air for 38 years, and starting February 24, the new daytime drama "Beyond the Gates" follows the multi-generational Dupree family in one of the country's most affluent African American communities.

Production is currently underway in Atlanta and it's a CBS Studios/NAACP Venture. To learn more about the upcoming show, click here.