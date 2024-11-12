Miranda Cosgrove says “iCarly” movie is in the works

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Miranda Cosgrove visited "The Talk" Tuesday, where she exclusively revealed plans for an "iCarly" movie are moving forward.

Cosgrove admits, "So, I'm not allowed to 100% confirm anything yet but I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited because we have something in the works."

When asked if the film will involve her character, as well as bringing back some old characters, Cosgrove shared, "Yes, and we actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger and we're going to wrap that up."

Also during her appearance on the daytime talk show, Cosgrove opened up about her dating life, where she previously shared how it's "tough out there on the streets when it comes to dating."

When asked if it has gotten any better, Cosgrove admitted, "Um, not yet. If I'm being totally honest no, I'm like right pretty much were I was at when I saw you guys last."

Also when asked what her type was, and what she's looking for, Cosgrove revealed, "Tall and nerdy and gangly."