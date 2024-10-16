“Smile 2” director and stars talk about upcoming sequel

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - As Halloween nears, there's no better time for scary movies like the highly- anticipated horror flick "Smile 2."

The sequel to the 2022 movie stars Naomi Scott as pop superstar, Skye Riley, tormented by a curse passed on from witnessing someone's death.

Throughout the movie, Scott's character is haunted by people with incredibly creepy smiles before their demise.

CBS Mornings host, Nate Burleson, sat down with the film's director, Parker Finn, and the film's stars.

"Smile 2" is from Paramount Pictures, part of the same company as CBS, and it hits theaters this Friday.