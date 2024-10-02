Tori Spelling on “Dancing with the Stars” and co-parenting with ex-husband

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Actress Tori Spelling appeared on CBS' "The Talk" to discuss "Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS) and provides an update on co-parenting with her ex-husband Dean McDermott.

During her appearance, Spelling revealed to the show's hosts Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood and Jerry O'Connell who she wants to win "DWTS" this season.

Spelling says, "Oh, it's a hard one. I love everybody. So, I mean, I think Chandler [Kinney] is the full package. She's an amazing dancer, her soul is amazing, her energy, she wants it, she loves everybody. I don't know, I think Joey [Graziadei] may be a contender."

Spelling also shared her experience interviewing fellow "DWTS" contestant Anna Delvey on her podcast saying:

"When I interviewed her on my podcast, 'misSpelling,' I saw a whole new side to her, she's really funny. And I really tried to go into it open minded. The whole experience, when I met her the first day on set, I was like you know what, I read everything online, but I wanted to get to know her as her, and I really liked the person I got to know."

Spelling opened up about her "DWTS" experience saying, "I wasn't ready to go," referring when she and Delvey were the first two contestants to be eliminated from the 33rd season.

When asked if she wanted to keep dancing, Spelling said, "I really do. It was transformational for me, and I know, I've heard it from so many people that have done it, the experience is so amazing. But honestly, in one month, like it was better than any therapy I did in for 30 years. I was like, 'Wow.'"

She goes on to joke, "Ballroom therapy, maybe there's a show there. But I was like wow, it did so much in a month for me, just my confidence, and emotionally, and like spiritually, and mentally and physically, oh, that was great. I was moving. I came home a better version of myself every night. I came home from training and my kids could see the difference, they could see that I was happy, and I was present, there was so much joy and drive."

Spelling then gave an update on how co-parenting with ex Dean McDermott is going, which she reveals, "Really well. And Jerry [O'Connell] knows my husband."

She continues, "All four of us were always friends. I don't know, I feel like, in life, people want to think, maybe it's just in the press and stuff. They want to think it's going to be contentious and it's not going to be amicable. And we are trying to show...paint a different picture, and we co-parent really well. We're really good friends and he's a great dad. And he was so supportive with 'Dancing With The Stars.'"