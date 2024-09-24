Eight largest movie theater chains to undergo some major changes

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Movie theaters could soon be undergoing some major changes as the eight largest movie theater chains in the United States and Canada announced plans to invest more than $2.2 billion in the next three years in an effort to upgrade entertainment experiences at the facilities.

The eight companies that reported to the Theater Owners Association include AMC, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, Cineplex, Marcus theaters Corp., B&B Theaters, Harkins Theaters and Santikos Entertainment.

The funds will be used to modernize and improve theaters of all sizes, including the latest laser projection technology and immersive sound systems, installing more comfortable seats, and creating options for families such as arcades and bowling.

The investment comes as the movie theater industry has been hampered by the boom of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted theaters to shut down for months.