Cast and crew of “Transformers One” talk about the movie

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - CBS Newspath interviewed the cast and crew on the black carpet at the New York City premiere of "Transformers One" Tuesday evening.

"Transformers One" is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, the film features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Hemsworth, who voices Optimus Prime, said he was "thankful the script offered something different, an opportunity to bring a youthful, younger version of the character. It wasn't about mimicking what had been done before."

"What I love about this is that we get chance to figure out how he got there. We actually get to see him have a friendship. We get to see that he actually was just a young person trying to figure out this way in the world," said Henry, who voices Megatron.

The film's director, Josh Cooley, said he "couldn't be happier" to tell the origin story of the iconic Tranformers characters audiences are familiar with.

"We've never seen this relationship before in this way. We've always seen Optimus and Megatron as villains. They were friends before at one point and now, we finally get to tell that story," Cooley expressed.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who's been a part of the Transformers film franchise since 2007, also spoke about the film saying, "The origin story of these two characters is really biblical and it's sort of dynamic, you know, and so, I think that that's something that brings a strength to this movie and a pathos to this movie that it makes it stand alone."

"I would like to think that we took a little bit of a different route in filling out their back story. And I think that the story of two friends falling out makes their eternal epic, forever rivalry that much more tragic and interesting," said Eric Pearson, the film's screenwriter.

"Transformers One" comes out in theaters Friday, September 20.