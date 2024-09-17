Miley Cyrus sued for allegedly copying a Bruno Mars song

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Miley Cyrus is being sued for allegedly copying a Bruno Mars song with her Grammy-winning hit "Flowers."

The suit, filed Monday in the Los Angeles Federal Court, comes from Tempo Music Investments, and claims "Flowers" intentionally copies several elements of Mars' 2012 hot 100-charting song, "When I Was Your Man," of which Tempo Music says it owns a portion of the copyright to.

Mars is not listed as a plaintiff.

Co-writers Gregory Hein and Michael Pollack are also named in the suit along with Sony Music Publishing, Apple, Target, Walmart and other companies who distributed the song.

Tempo Music is seeking yet-to-be-determined damages as well as to prohibit Cyrus from reproducing, distributing or publicly performing "Flowers."

This is the fourth time she has been sued over copyright infringement.