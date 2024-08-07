Star and director of “All My Friends Are Dead” talk about the film

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - CBS Newspath sat down with Jade Pettyjohn, the lead actress of the upcoming film "#AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead," and the film's director, Marcus Dunstan.

In the horror-thriller, "#AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead" is about a group of college friends rent an Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn, as the group is murdered one by one, according to their sin.

"#AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead" was directed by Dunstan and written by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum.

In addition to Pettyjohn, the films also Jennifer Ens, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Michaella Russell, Julian Haig, Justin Derickson, Cardi Wong, Jack Doupe-Smith and Jojo Siwa.

During the interview, both Dunstan and Pettyjohn share why voyeurism is a key theme in the movie:

"But the horror movie...the thriller has invited the notion of voyeurism movie. You know, the camera itself is where we're picking how we're seen and what we watch, and the voyeur no longer has to hide in the dark, has to hide in the tree line. We've invited the voyeur into our pocket and we've renamed the voyeur [as] follower, and we stare and we want this voyeur. And this is the story of characters who have leaned into their three-inch by five-inch black glass window to nowhere, looking for nutrition from the follower, but really exposing themselves is the food for a killer." Marcus Dunstan, director

"Voyeurism was a huge influencer for this particular film. And I think what makes this film really interesting is how do we portray that in what a modern day Gen Z experience would be, which is influencers, right? Like social media, you're opening up um the opportunity for someone to watch you and expose what you're doing and you're allowing a killer or something nefarious into your world, right? So that was definitely a theme that we felt was really important and something that we wanted to explore." Jade Pettyjohn, actress

The film was released on August 2 in select theaters and on-demand.