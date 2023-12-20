Local radio station has new programming and name

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local radio station is dialing in new programming to help stay closer to the Yuma community.

Mix 100.9 is now 100.9 "The River" and features retro music and rock classics.

The marketing manager said the change will allow them to provide more local content.

"So what we are going to be doing, we're planning some new things for 2024 with this new switch. I can't talk about all of them but I'll give a little hint and say what's up Yuma I'm coming 2024 Jonny will be back. We got a lot of exciting things and we're going to be out in the community," stated Jonathan Porter, El Dorado Broadcaster Marketing Promotions Manager.

The new programming started on December 15.