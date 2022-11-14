Broadway’s Playbill to leave Twitter amid ownership change

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The broadway theater publication, Playbill, posted a statement on its account to say it will no longer be active on Twitter.

Playbill's top executives say it's because Twitter in recent weeks has "greatly expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity and misinformation."

Because of that, Playbill says it would be irresponsible to use the platform where its readers "cannot legitimately decipher actual news from insidious rhetoric."

Twitter is going through big changes since Elon Musk took over as owner of the platform.

Over the past week, the company has laid-off half of its workforce, alienated some advertisers, and changed key features of its product.

Playbill says it will continue to post on its website, Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok.