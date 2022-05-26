Skip to Content
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial wrapping up with celebrity testimony

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard is expected set to wrap up Friday.

Thursday, Heard’s team has one more opportunity to present testimony.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million. He says her 2018 op-ed about being a public figure representing domestic violence hurt his reputation.

Meanwhile, the Aquaman actress is counter-suing for $100 million, saying that calling her claims false hurt her career and defamed her.

The trial now highlights celebrity testimony this week. British supermodel Kate Moss defended her ex-boyfriend on Wednesday in court.

Depp is testifying that Heard abused him -- not the other way around.

Both deny the others’ allegations of abuse.

