Entertainment: An event for car and art lovers alike

For some a car is far more than just a conveyance, its an extension of their very being

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For some their vehicle is nothing more than just another mode of transportation. But, for others, they're blank canvases, with possibilities only limited by the owner's imagination.

Like, with everything in life, there are many genres, each with its own particular set of creators. Classic car owners pay homage to the vehicle's designers and builders and will keep everything from the original paint to the same type of tire on the car.

Hot Rods are distinct in the sounds that come out of the powerplant under the hood. For many the roar can be identifiable, some can even guess if it's a big block, small block, or even a MOPAR engine.





Now, Lowriders are an acquired taste they take a classic car and transform it into rolling art. From candied paint, gold flake to silver leafing and airbrush, the artistry has been around since the days of the Rat Rods.

So, along with cars, I can assure you there will be plenty of non-motorized vehicles such as bicycles and pedal cars. Each with its own style and flair.

These are but a few of the many genres that the car community has to offer. And, if you'd like to take a closer look, well you're in luck.

On Saturday, February 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Yuma Chapter of Streetwise Car Club will host its "Taking to the Streets" Car Show at the Z Fun Factory on East 24th Street (Between Avenue 3E and Araby Road).