Betty White’s cause of death revealed as a stroke just ahead of 100th birthday

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - We now know the cause of the late, great Betty White's death.

Los Angeles County officials say the beloved actress suffered a stroke and then died six-days later in her home on New Year's Eve.

White was 99-years old.

A national movie event that was scheduled before White died will happen as planned on January 17th, which would have been her 100th birthday.

This film will be shown in nearly 1,000 theaters nationwide.