Coldplay will release final album in 2025

(CNN) -- Coldplay's Chris Martin has a major announcement.

The frontman of the Grammy-winning band told BBC Radio 2 this week that there's an end in sight when it comes to new music from the group.

"Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour," Martin said. "Maybe we'll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then."

Coldplay's first album "Parachutes" came out in 2000. They have released nine studio albums and have collaborated with numerous artists including Beyoncé and BTS.

Coldplay is gearing up for their first tour in several years, they will hit the road internationally in 2022. Their first stop is Inglewood, California on January 15.

