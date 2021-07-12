‘Shark Week’ 2021 kicks off

Entertainment

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Shark Week kicked off on Discovery Sunday night at 8 p.m., but the deep sea predators won't be the only attractions this year.

Tiffany Haddish will be hosting an episode based on a fantasy she had to uncover the secrets of shark sex.

Who better than Captain Kirk, William Shatner himself, to host an episode called "Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek?"

Other celebrity guests include Brad Paisely, Snoop Dog and the cast of Jackass.

Shark week runs Sunday through July 18 on Discovery and and Discovery plus, which is offering a full month of shark programming for subscribers.