Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr talk about their close relationship

Entertainment

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are all about the love.

The singer and the supermodel met up on Instagram Live Tuesday, where they gushed over each other and how much they support each other’s ambitions. Kerr was married to Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. Kerr and Bloom share 10-year-old son Flynn together.

“In our modern family, she’s probably the most health-conscious of everyone,” Perry said of Kerr, who was promoting her KORA Organics skincare line’s new turmeric moisturizer.

Perry said she often gets the opportunity to try out Kerr’s products, which she sends over with Flynn.

“One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack,” Perry said. “Flynn will always bring this amazing nugget of knowledge on either skincare or food.”

The two also discussed motherhood and babies.

“The kids are my number one love,” Kerr said. “It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom.”

Perry said motherhood was fulfilling. She gave birth to a daughter, Daisy Dove, last year.

“It’s the best job. It’s the most fulfilling,” Perry said. “There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like ‘Bam.'”

She continued: “The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn’t based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career, what product and that’s definitely made me feel so full to know that there’s this unwavering and unconditional love. I’m so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that because I didn’t want to miss out on that opportunity. It’s been the best thing.”