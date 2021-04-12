Bad Bunny announces 2022 tour

Entertainment

It’s happening!

Bad Bunny has announced he’s heading out on a North American tour, calling it El Último Tour del Mundo 2022.

It’s the same name as his 2020 album.

Tickets go on sale Friday and the tour dates run from February through April of next year.

The Grammy Award winner announced the tour on Sunday following his WrestleMania debut. He teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

The multiplatinum-selling artist won two AMAs, Favorite Male Artist — Latin and Favorite Album — Latin, for his sophomore solo album, “YHLQMDLG.” He also won Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album for “YHLQMDLG” at the 63rd Grammy Awards, marking his first career Grammy win.