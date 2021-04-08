Hollywood Minute
Taylor Swift releases a new song from the vault
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In this segment of "Hollywood Minute," we take a look into the move, "Those who wish me Dead." Angelina Jolie plays a survivor in the film who helps a little boy after having been witness to a murder. The movie is set to be released May14.
Taylor Swift releases a song she wrote for her "Fearless" album back in 2008. Her full "Fearless" album will be released April 9.
The movie, "Cruella" will be released on DisneyPlus May 28.
