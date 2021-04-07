Sheryl Underwood addresses Sharon Osbourne leaving ‘The Talk’

Entertainment

Sheryl Underwood is sharing her thoughts about co-host Sharon Osbourne leaving “The Talk” after their fiery debate.

“I still love the Osbournes, from what I’ve known of them,” Underwood said in a three-part episode of her podcast “The World According to Sheryl.”

“I don’t know anything other than what I’ve experienced with them, and this thing that has happened is disappointing to me,” Underwood said. “And maybe people don’t want to hear me say, ‘I still love the Osbournes.’ I’m not saying I liked being treated the way I was treated. Let me be clear: I’m very disappointed, and I’m just trying to navigate my feelings about that because it was trauma.”

On the March 10 episode of “The Talk,” Osbourne had an intense debate with Underwood over Osbourne’s support of her longtime friend and former “America’s Got Talent” co-star Piers Morgan.

Morgan had left his job on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” after racism allegations about negative comments he made following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne demanded Underwood present instances of when Morgan had been racist; was visibly upset during the exchange; and warned Underwood against crying, saying that if anyone should cry it should be Osbourne.

Osbourne later tweeted an apology, saying she “panicked,” “felt blindsided” and then “got defensive” during the conversation.

Following the episode, CBS announced an internal review would take place and the show went on a production break.

Shortly thereafter, an article appeared in which former “Talk” co-host Leah Remini and a number of unnamed sources accused Osbourne of racist and homophobic language about her colleagues.

CNN did not independently verify the claims, but a spokesperson for Remini confirmed the accuracy of her statements and declined further comment.

Underwood said she “had heard things” before she started working on the show but said, “In this business you’ve got all types of personalities.”

On March 26 CBS announced that Osbourne would be leaving the show.

Underwood said she has not spoken with Osbourne since their discussion.

CNN has reached out to Osbourne for comment about Underwood’s latest remarks.

“The Talk” will return without Osbourne on March 12.