Rita Wilson explains why she and Tom Hanks haven’t been vaccinated yet

Back in March 2020, Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks were among the first of a group of celebrities who announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Wilson recently shared that she and her husband of more than 30 years have yet to get vaccinated.

Talking to “Today,” the actress/singer explained why they had not yet gotten their shots.

“How about hearing this for the first time in your life: ‘You’re not old enough,'” she said. “It’s like, ‘OK, I’ll take that!'”

“But we are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they’re opening up to the next tier,” she added.

The couple were diagnosed while the were in Australia. Hanks was filming the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley film in which Hanks portrays the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Wilson was on tour for her latest album, “Halfway to Home.”

They suffered mild symptoms and Hanks later said they planned to donate their blood to help others since it contained antibodies.

Wilson told “Today” that discovering they carried the antibodies ” was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection. That’s why the vaccine is also helping people.”

“To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there’s nothing like that,” she said. “That is truly a gift.”