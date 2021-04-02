‘Grey’s Anatomy’ brings back two more old characters

Entertainment

Two beloved characters were brought back on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” from the show’s past on Thursday night.

The late doctors Mark Sloan, played by Eric Dane, and Lexie Grey, played by Chyler Leigh, visited Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo), while she continues her battle with Covid-19.

When Meredith tells them she misses them, Lexie replies, “That’s kind of a waste of time because we never left you.” Mark adds, “Sometimes we’re right next to you, yelling in your ear.”

Lexie and Dane’s McSteamy are the latest characters to join Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey, and T.R. Knight’s George O’Malley in Meredith’s beach dreams.

The return of past characters has fans buzzing that Season 17 will be the final season of the show.

The episode is part of the show’s approach to dealing with the pandemic. The program has a history of tackling thorny medical issues, including maternal mortality, sexual assault and human trafficking.