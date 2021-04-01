Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ returns with Niecy Nash and her ‘hersband’

Entertainment

The return of “Red Table Talk” got really real.

Jada Pinkette Smith, her 20-year-old daughter Willow Smith and Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, a.k.a. “Gammy,” launched a new season of their Facebook Watch series on Wednesday, and wow, did we learn a great deal.

Their guests were actress Niecy Nash and her wife, musician Jessica Betts, whose wedding last August shocked many people.

Before the couple joined the show, the Smiths and Banfield-Norris had a conversation about women falling in love with women.

“I’ve swooned a lot, I will say that … I’ve had two times [when] I’ve been infatuated with a woman,” Pinkett Smith said, adding that it happened when she was around 20 years old.

Her mother, Banfield-Norris, said, “I just never allowed myself to even experiment with it.”

“And I know I’ve thought about, ‘Oh wow, a threesome might be really enjoyable,’ but just could never,” she said. “You know how I was raised, with all that guilt and shame around sex, so I definitely didn’t have the freedom to consider it, as far as love is concerned.”

When Nash joined the conversation, she explained that she had never considered being with a woman prior to getting involved with Betts.

“I’ve dated men all my life, too. Married a couple of ’em,” said Nash who was married twice before. “But it was the first time in my life I had ever felt fully seen.”

In Betts, she said, she found a beautiful soul whom she lovingly calls her “hersband.”

Nash joked that she has yet to receive a welcome packet from the LGBTQ+ community she’s now a part of, even as she doesn’t really label herself.

“LGBTQ-plus-Niecy,” she said.